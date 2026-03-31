THE Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) said its terminal is now fully powered by renewable energy (RE) to ensure uninterrupted operations amid the national energy crisis.

“Our operations are anchored on stability and sustainability. By utilizing geothermal energy, PITX can maintain continuous service while contributing to a cleaner and more resilient energy future,” PITX Chief Operating Officer Mohit Malhi said in a media release on Tuesday.

The terminal is being energized by geothermal power supplied by First Gen Corp., the company said.

It added that while there are no indications of widespread power interruptions, it has further strengthened its operations by ensuring continuity through the advancement of sustainable mobility solutions.

PITX is the country’s first landport and is operated by Megawide’s MWM Terminals, Inc. under a 35-year build-transfer-operate contract. For this year, it expects to accommodate up to 60 million passengers, as it manages capacity and sustains traffic across existing routes.

Meanwhile, PITX is also boosting its sustainability initiatives by making Xpress EV, an electric-powered transport option available, within its terminal.

This will complement its renewable energy efforts as Xpress EV offers commuters sustainable options, PITX said.

“Integrating renewable energy with electric mobility allows us to future-proof the commuter experience. At PITX, sustainability and service reliability go hand in hand,” Mr. Malhi said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose