THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) is on heightened alert as it expects more than half a million passengers across all its airports this Holy Week.

“We want to assure the public that all CAAP-operated airports are fully prepared to handle the surge in passenger volume, with measures in place to ensure safe, smooth, and convenient travel for all,” CAAP Director General Raul L. Del Rosario said in a statement on Monday.

CAAP said that it anticipates an estimated 550,000 passengers across 42 airports under its management. This is higher by 8.80% from the 505,511 passengers recorded in the same period a year ago.

It said it has ordered all area and airport managers to intensify operations by deploying additional personnel, enforcing stricter security protocols, and continuously monitoring passenger movement to ensure safety and seamless travel.

Further, the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) said it expects passenger traffic to rise to 1.35 million passengers during the Easter travel season, from 1.33 million passengers recorded in 2024.

The Philippine Ports Authority said on Sunday that passengers at ports are set to increase 2.46 million between Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday, up 2.07% from a year earlier.

However, Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez said on Monday that the agency is seeing a 10% reduction in shipping lines voyage due to the rising fuel costs.

“Based on our study, on reports from last week. [We have seen] about 10% reduction. Some shipping lines, for cost efficiency and savings, have stopped certain voyages,” Mr. Lopez told reporters on Monday.

The Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) earlier authorized ship operators to collect a fuel surcharge of up to 20% of base fares, among other measures to promote the efficient use of fuel.

The regulator said it is also allowing shipping companies to adjust their operations by consolidating or reducing trips to optimize vessel use in the interest of cutting fuel consumption, subject to MARINA approval.

“So, at MARINA, we issued a relaxation order. In terms of scheduling, we’re easing requirements a bit so they can fill up the ships,” Mr. Lopez said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose