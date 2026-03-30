THE Philippine government said that it is targeting to repatriate 389 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Kuwait this week, as more nationals seek to return home amid the escalating Iran war.

In a statement on Monday, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said that 99 OFWs and their dependents are set to return by March 30, another 99 Filipinos will arrive by Tuesday, while 191 are set to arrive by April 2.

“Amid limited flights and closed airspace, they are being ferried from Kuwait to Saudi Arabia to ensure they can board their flights back to the Philippines,” the agency said in Filipino.

This will bring the total repatriated Filipinos from Kuwait to 530 by the end of the week, OWWA added. There are an estimated 211,000 Filipinos in Kuwait, data from the Foreign Affairs department showed.

“Once they arrive in the country, they will not be abandoned. The government is on standby to ensure their safe and orderly return,” it said.

It added that affected nationals will receive financial and livelihood assistance, free transportation to their respective provinces, temporary lodging, along with medical support. — Adrian H. Halili