THE Philippines is seeking security cooperation with a transatlantic military bloc as it looks to broaden alliances and boost its ability to maintain peace amid regional tensions, according to its Defense department.

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr. and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Military Commission Chairman Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone met on the sidelines of a security forum in France, where they discussed ways to align their forces to mitigate threats against the “international order,” the Department of National Defense (DND) said.

Mr. Dragone affirmed NATO’s willingness to pursue security cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation, it added, as Mr. Teodoro pitched that the Philippines is “laying the groundwork” for interoperability among their forces.

“Both officials acknowledged the importance of sharing of information and best practices as inter-regional partners converge to mitigate the threats to the prevailing international order,” the DND said.

In a separate statement, the Philippine Army said a senior executive from the missile division of American aerospace and defense firm Lockheed Martin visited its headquarters to present its missile technologies.

Army Vice-Commander Major General Efren F. Morados met Tim Cahill, who pitched Lockheed Martin’s “cutting-edge systems” and “advanced missile and sensor technologies,” weapons that may enhance the effectiveness of assets used in the annual Balikatan (shoulder-to-shoulder) drills, it said.

“The Philippine Army is steadfast in its stakeholder engagement, fostering collaboration and strengthening the country’s defense capabilities,” it said. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio