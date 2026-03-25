JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES (JWs) worldwide are inviting the public to attend two religious events in March and April aimed at highlighting themes of hope and the Bible’s teachings on the future, according to a statement issued this week.

More than 9 million members of the faith are participating in a global campaign centered on the annual observance of the Lord’s Evening Meal, set for the evening of April 2. The event commemorates what Witnesses believe was when Jesus Christ instituted the memorial of his death almost 2,000 years ago.

The observance will feature a talk focusing on Jesus’ teachings about mankind’s future and is open to the public at local congregations.

“While many today feel uncertain about the future, the Bible offers something rare — real hope,” Normito Zapata, Jr., spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Metro Manila, said in the statement.

As part of the campaign, the group is also extending invitations to a public talk titled “Who Will Restore the Earth?” which will be delivered this month in more than 118,000 congregations worldwide. The 30‑minute presentation will address biblical views on humanity’s relationship with the environment and the promise of a restored earth.

Jehovah’s Witnesses said more than 21 million people attended the Lord’s Evening Meal globally last year. Both events are free and open to all who wish to attend, with additional details available through the group’s official website. — Norman P. Aquino