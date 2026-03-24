BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya — Two northern provinces are stepping up their shift to clean energy, rolling out solar initiatives that will cut emissions while expanding access to electricity in underserved communities.

In Nueva Vizcaya, the “Silaw ti Umili” program of Governor Jose V. Gambito is bringing solar power to remote barangays beyond the grid of Nueva Vizcaya Electric Cooperative, reducing reliance on diesel and other fossil fuels in isolated areas.

Provincial Engineer Jerry A. Tan said 8,091 households have been identified for the program, with 3,756 already equipped with solar kits.

Backed by a P15.7-million funding, the initiative will expand further with a P16-million allocation in 2026 to reach 3,600 more homes.

Mr. Gambito said the push for solar electrification “is not only about access but also about sustainability, helping lower carbon footprints while improving living conditions in far-flung communities.”

In Kalinga, Governor James S. Edduba is advancing the same green agenda by requiring all new public school buildings to be solar-ready, aligning infrastructure development with climate resilience goals.

The plan, endorsed to Education Secretary Juan Edgardo M. Angara under the classroom program of Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., integrates renewable energy into school design, allowing future solar installations to cut long-term energy costs and reduce environmental impact. — Artemio A. Dumlao