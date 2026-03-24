MAYA has rolled out rebates for users who rely on receiving remittances from family members in the Middle East to support Filipinos affected by the US-Israel war on Iran.

From March 23 to April 10, Maya who receive remittances from select Middle East countries — including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Lebanon and Jordan — can unlock transaction rebates, the bank said in a press release on Tuesday.

“With many overseas Filipinos in the Middle East supporting their families back home, we aim to make it easier for households to access and make the most of these remittances by reducing everyday transaction costs,” said Shailesh Baidwan, Maya Group president and Maya Bank co-founder.

Eligible users of the Maya Bank app who use Maya XP, the digital lender’s rewards system, will receive ATM withdrawal rebates at P18 credited back per transaction. InstaPay bank transfer rebates with P15 credited back per transaction.

The digital bank also offers eligible users cashback on mobile load purchases, ranging from 1% to 3% depending on their Maya XP level.

After receiving a qualifying remittance, eligible users will receive an invitation to activate Maya XP within 1 to 3 days, which can be accessed within the Maya app.

Once activated, rebates will be automatically applied on eligible transactions, with the corresponding cashback credited to the user’s Maya wallet on the same day. — Aaron Michael C. Sy