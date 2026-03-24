COTABATO CITY — Officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) government on Monday launched its 2026-2028 governance framework, “Mas Matatag na Bangsamoro Agenda,” which aligns with the Mindanao peace process.

Senior BARMM officials, led by their chief minister, Abdulraof A. Macacua, converged in Quezon City on Monday and discussed the intricacies of their 2026-2028 peace and development goals as guides for boosting the autonomous region’s socio-economic growth via governance and collaboration with local government units on public service thrusts.

“We shall work together in furthering this very comprehensive peace and development framework for our region,” Mr. Macacua told reporters on Tuesday morning.

He said the objectives of their new governance framework is to have a progressive Bangsamoro region, as home to mixed Muslim, Christian and non-Moro indigenous communities, to spur economic growth in all of its towns and cities, to improve commerce and trade, to generate employment and boost small and medium enterprises, and expand the regional government’s infrastructure, healthcare and education programs.

Mr. Macacua said the framework also includes extensive peace and security initiatives and promotion of interfaith solidarity and ecumenism among BARMM’s culturally pluralistic communities.

“That shall be our governance guides for 2026 to 2028,” said Mr. Macacua, who is figurehead of the BARMM parliament.

Three members of BARMM’s parliament, Kadil M. Sinolinding, Jr. and Naguib G. Sinarimbo and Jet L. Lim, who is also spokesperson of the region’s lawmaking body, separately assured of their support for the newly launched framework.

“We shall exert our best efforts to achieve the goals of that governance framework,” said Mr. Sinarimbo, who was BARMM’s local government minister before he was appointed member of the regional parliament by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. last year.

Mr. Sinolinding, who is also managing the Ministry of Health-BARMM in concurrent capacity, said he and his subordinates in the agency will work together in expanding health services in the region; while BARMM’s labor and employment minister, Muslimin G. Sema, said they are glad with the launching of the Agenda. — John Felix M. Unson