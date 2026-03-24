By Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio, Reporter

JAPANESE combat troops are set to participate in annual war games in the Philippines for the first time next month as Manila and Tokyo seek to boost interoperability amid shared security concerns with China.

Japan’s combat forces will take part in the Philippines’ flagship Balikatan military exercises in April alongside US troops, in drills expected to be the most extensive in scope and intensity to date, Philippine military Chief of Staff General Romeo S. Brawner, Jr. said on Tuesday.

“For the very first time, after a very, very long time, combat troops from Japan, from the Japanese Self-Defense Forces, will be coming here to the Philippines to join us in the Balikatan exercise,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a forum organized by think tank Stratbase Institute.

“Aside from having more participants — we can see Japan’s participation — this will expand the scope of our defensive operations,” he said in mixed English and Filipino. “Our exercises will be broader, and we will be better prepared for any eventuality.”

The Armed Forces of the Philippines will launch Balikatan — Filipino for “shoulder‑to‑shoulder” — on April 20, Mr. Brawner said.

The annual drills have evolved into Southeast Asia’s premier combat rehearsal as the Philippines and its allies deepen security cooperation in response to China’s growing assertiveness in the region.

Philippine and US forces have traditionally anchored the exercises, but Japan’s participation this year highlights Manila’s efforts to expand its network of security partners beyond Washington.

Mr. Brawner declined to provide detailed information about the scale of Japan’s involvement but said the drills would be more intense and would include efforts to strengthen capabilities against emerging threats, including cyberwarfare. Japan is expected to take part in command‑and‑control exercises as well as live‑fire drills.

“I cannot divulge the exact numbers of what type of units are coming in or the equipment they’re going to bring here, but suffice to say that they will be sending a bigger contingent,” he said.

Japan’s participation is particularly notable given its pacifist Constitution, imposed by the US after World War II that renounces the use of military force. Japan invaded several Asian nations during the war, including the Philippines.

“In 1945, we found ourselves on opposite sides of the war,” Mr. Brawner said. “This time, we find ourselves on the side of efforts to promote a rules‑based international order.”

Japan has emerged as a “like‑minded partner” of the Philippines in promoting regional stability, Mr. Brawner said, as China intensifies what Manila describes as coercive actions in the South China Sea while Tokyo faces its own maritime disputes with Beijing.

“It is a partnership that not only responds to present challenges, but anticipates future demands that are anchored in mutual respect, guided by shared values and committed to lasting peace and stability,” he said.

China claims sovereignty over much of the South China Sea based on a so‑called nine‑dash line map that dates back to the 1940s.

The claim overlaps with the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, where Beijing has deployed coast guard and maritime militia vessels despite a 2016 ruling by a United Nations‑backed arbitral tribunal that voided its claims. Beijing has continued to reject the ruling.

Like the Philippines, Japan is also embroiled in a dispute with China over the Senkaku Islands, which lie near key shipping lanes and are believed to be rich in marine resources.

“Some countries promote only their own interests and do this through coercion, forcing what they want to happen in the region,” Mr. Brawner said. “That cannot be allowed.”

“This is why the coalitions we are building are important, and one of our most significant partners is Japan,” he added.

Separately, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said China’s coast guard plans to conduct a “clearing operation” near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, a traditional fishing ground for Filipino fishermen.

In a statement, the PCG said it deployed vessels to protect more than 20 Filipino fishing boats from harassment after monitoring a Chinese coast guard ship that broadcast its “intention to conduct a clearing operation” southeast of the shoal.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately reply to a request for comment sent via Viber.

Two PCG vessels, along with five patrol boats from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, were dispatched to escort Filipino fishermen in the area.

The deployment followed encounters last week in which Chinese coast guard ships allegedly used sirens and deployed rigid‑hull inflatable boats to drive Filipino fishermen away from the contested feature.

“The joint deployment ensured the safety and security of the Filipino fishermen,” the PCG said, adding that authorities also provided fuel, food packs, and ice bags to extend their fishing operations in the area.