THE Philippine government plans to use digital payment platforms to distribute fuel subsidies to transport workers, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said on Tuesday, as authorities move to cushion the impact of rising oil prices on Filipinos.

Speaking during a fuel subsidy distribution event at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, Mr. Marcos said the government would tap multiple payment channels, including digital wallets and traditional banks, to ensure faster and more convenient aid distribution.

“Maybe it’s more convenient, it’s easier, more practical, as much as possible, if we use digital payment,” the President told bus operators and drivers in Filipino, citing the mobile wallet application GCash.

The government has activated fuel and cash subsidy programs to help public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and operators cope with surging fuel costs driven by war in the Middle East.

Mr. Marcos last week suspended a proposed fare increase for PUVs, citing the need to balance the welfare of commuters and transport workers, while assuring the latter of additional government support.

During Tuesday’s event, the President oversaw the distribution of fuel subsidies to at least 27 bus operators covering 1,096 units. Operators received P10,000 per unit, while drivers were given P5,000 each.

“There are still a few who really want it — they don’t want to go digital,” Mr. Marcos said. “It’s also possible that they can issue a check, and if it’s really necessary, even cash is still possible.”

The Department of Transportation has allocated P2.5 billion for PUVs under the Fuel Subsidy project, while the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is implementing separate cash aid under its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations program.

Also on Tuesday, the DSWD began distributing P5,000 in cash aid to ride-hailing drivers. About 27,000 drivers in Metro Manila are expected to benefit, according to DSWD Secretary Rexlon T. Gatchalian.

Mr. Marcos urged transport operators to work with the National Government to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices on commuters.

“Please help us so that our riding public doesn’t have to suffer too much, and they don’t have to pay too much because we know what’s going on — oil prices are changing all over the world,” he said.

“With cooperation, I’m bold enough to say that as long as we work together — the private sector, operators, and government — we can ensure commuters’ travel is smooth,” he added.

Several transport groups have scheduled nationwide strikes to protest rising fuel prices and to press the President to sign a measure suspending or reducing excise taxes on fuel.

The subsidy program covers multiple transport sectors, including jeepneys, buses, taxis, ride‑hailing platforms, tricycles and delivery services. More than 245,000 drivers and operators of over 1.18 million vehicles are expected to benefit.

The government began distributing P5,000 subsidies in Metro Manila on March 17, with provincial rollouts set for April.

Fuel prices surged following the outbreak of the Iran war on Feb. 28, after coordinated US and Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets triggered retaliatory attacks and disrupted key oil supply routes, including the Strait of Hormuz.

Local pump prices are set to rise again this week, extending a streak of weekly increases, although officials said the pace of hikes is beginning to slow as global oil markets show signs of stabilizing.

The Department of Energy said gasoline prices could increase by as much as P6.47 per liter, diesel by up to P11.88, and kerosene by as much as P13.66.

These adjustments would mark the 13th consecutive weekly increase for diesel and kerosene, and the 11th straight week of hikes for gasoline. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana