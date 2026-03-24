THE Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) has denied clearing Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez of liability in the flood control probe, refuting a lawmaker’s interpretation of its findings.

In a statement on Monday evening, the ICI addressed remarks made by Party-list Rep. Jude A. Acidre, who claimed that the commission’s Nov. 21 referral to the Office of the Ombudsman indicated there were no findings of guilt or liability against the former speaker.

The commission said that Mr. Acidre “selectively quoted the Referral and presented this excerpt without its full context.”

“These statements in the Referral clearly show that the ICI did not make a determination of innocence or guilt on the part of former Speaker Romualdez. It is precisely for this reason that the commission referred this matter to the Office of the Ombudsman for further investigation,” the ICI said.

“As a fact-finding body, the ICI does not have prosecutorial authority. As stated in Executive Order No. 94, the ICI is mandated to recommend the filing of appropriate criminal, civil, or administrative actions before the proper disciplinary and prosecutorial authorities,” it added.

The ICI said it transmitted the referral to the Ombudsman along with a complete evidentiary record, including Mr. Romualdez’ affidavit and transcripts of his testimony before the commission.

Mr. Romualdez appeared before the ICI last October, where he denied allegations of involvement in a kickback scheme linked to anomalous flood control projects. He stepped down as speaker of the House in September amid the controversy. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking