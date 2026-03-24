THE Supreme Court (SC) said it will hold its 2026 summer sessions in Manila instead of Baguio City due to rising fuel costs.

In a statement on Tuesday, the SC said the anticipated oral arguments on consolidated petitions challenging provisions on unprogrammed funds and special accounts in the 2024, 2025, and 2026 general appropriations acts will proceed as scheduled on April 7 and April 21.

The court is also set to hear a foreign divorce recognition case on April 28, which could redefine how the Philippines recognizes divorces obtained by Filipinos abroad.

“Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo announced the change after consulting with the SC en banc, noting the Court’s responsibility to remain mindful of current national conditions while continuing to ensure the steady delivery of justice,” the SC said.

“The adjustment is also part of the SC’s energy conservation measures under SC Memorandum Circular No. 02-2026, which took effect on March 8, 2026, in line with broader government efforts to address rising fuel costs,” it added.

While the Baguio sessions have been a tradition since 1948, the SC noted that the relocation to Manila is a practical response to current economic challenges and does not prevent a return to the Summer Capital once conditions stabilize. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking