THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) said that it seized P1 billion worth of illicit vaporized nicotine products on Monday, marking the government’s largest enforcement action against the illegal vape trade.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Trade department said that 3.17 million units of illicit vape devices and pods were confiscated in a joint operation in San Rafael Village, Navotas City, following the issuance of a letter of authority and mission order.

“The authorities found a substantial volume of vape products and related items suspected to have been misdeclared and unlawfully imported,” the BoC said.

The seized products, which were unregistered, did not have the required Philippine Standard license or import commodity clearance.

The BoC and the Department of Trade and Industry also discovered illegal promotional materials, including t-shirts, jackets, caps, and lanyards bearing the names of vape brands that have already been suspended from trading.

These brands, according to the Trade Department’s Office for the Special Mandate on Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products, Their Devices, and Novel Tobacco Products, have already been the subject of regulatory action.

“[These] were previously suspended in 2024 due to packaging violations, including noncompliance with the required placement of tax stamps and graphic health warnings,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile