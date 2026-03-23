The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Monday announced the end of the northeast monsoon, locally known as Amihan, signaling the start of the warm and dry season.

“The shift in wind direction from northeasterly to easterly, caused by the formation of a High Pressure Area (HPA) over the northwestern Pacific, signifies the end of the northeast monsoon and the beginning of the warm and dry season,” PAGASA said in an official statement.

However, PAGASA noted that some areas in Northern Luzon may still experience occasional northeasterly winds.

“With these developments, the day-to-day weather across the country will generally be fair and gradually warmer, although isolated thunderstorms may still occur,” it added.

The state weather bureau said it will continue to closely monitor the country’s weather and climate conditions and their potential impacts. — Edg Adrian A. Eva