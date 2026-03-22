THE FOURTH BATCH of Filipinos from Israel have arrived in the Philippines, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

In a statement, the agency said that 25 Filipinos have safely arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on March 21. They included 24 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and one child.

“Those who returned home are the fourth batch of affected overseas Filipino workers who traveled across the Taba Border in Egypt,” the agency said on Saturday night.

The DMW said that the Filipinos were immediately given appropriate financial, medical, transportation, and hotel accommodation assistance.

In an earlier statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that a fifth batch of Filipinos repatriated from Israel are now in transit to return home, these included nine OFWs and two tourists.

“The DFA assisted them in processing their immigration documents at the Egyptian Immigration Arrival Hall,” the agency said, following the Filipino’s transit from Israel to Egypt through the Taba Border crossing.

The Philippine government has intensified its repatriation program amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East. — Adrian H. Halili