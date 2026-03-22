A CONGRESSIONAL panel handling impeachment bids against Vice-President (VP) Sara Duterte-Carpio is prepared to defend the proceedings at the Supreme Court if she contests the charges there, a congressman said on Sunday.

In a statement, Party‑list Rep. Terry L. Ridon said the House Justice Committee’s handling of the complaints was “evidence‑based,” countering claims the accusations rested on speculation.

“Every step of the committee is rules‑based and evidence‑based,” he said in mixed English and Filipino. “And if the matter is brought before the Supreme Court, the committee is ready to defend the process properly, fairly, and in accordance with the Constitution.”

Last week, the Justice committee ruled the two complaints seeking Ms. Duterte’s removal from office were sufficiently grounded under impeachable offenses in the 1987 Constitution and should proceed to hearings to determine whether there is enough proof to support the charges.

Lawmakers will hold impeachment hearings even while Congress is on a six-week break, with proceedings beginning on March 25 and continuing on April 14, 22 and 29.

Ms. Duterte faces a range of accusations, including claims she misused hundreds of millions of pesos in secret funds under the Office of the Vice-President and the Education department during her tenure as its secretary.

The complaints also alleged she amassed wealth greater than her income, moved to destabilize the government and plotted to assassinate President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., his wife and former Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, charges which she has denied. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio