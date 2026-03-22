VICE-PRESIDENT (VP) Sara Duterte-Carpio on Sunday urged the Philippine Army to sustain its campaign against insurgency and terrorism while upholding institutional integrity as the military transitions toward a broader national security role.

In a video message, Ms. Duterte pressed troops to remain steadfast in ensuring that security gains are preserved and expanded, warning against complacency even as threats from the New People’s Army and extremist groups have receded.

“I count on you to stay steadfast as our pillar of hope, ensuring that no Filipino has to live in fear,” she said.

“Continue to be the shield that protects our democracy and the strength that guards our future.”

Ms. Duterte also urged the Army to deepen its role in civilian protection, particularly in disaster response, where it has become a critical first responder during typhoons and emergencies.

The Philippine Army celebrated its 129th anniversary last March 19. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana