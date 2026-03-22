By Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio, Reporter

THE House of Representatives, under Speaker Faustino “Bojie” G. Dy III, advanced key priority bills ahead of its six-week break, showing the administration coalition can still marshal lawmakers to act on urgent measures, political analysts said over the weekend.

But the speaker faces the challenge of balancing lawmakers’ demands as politically charged issues, such as the ouster bid against Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio and the approaching 2028 polls, expose factional interests.

“It was productive, but uneven,” Ederson DT. Tapia, a political science professor at the University of Makati, said in a Facebook Messenger chat. “Congress passed key fiscal and regulatory measures, but structural reforms did not gain enough traction.”

The House approved on final reading bills abolishing the travel tax, promoting digital payment platforms and establishing a scholarship program for top Filipino high school students before Congress adjourned last week.

Lawmakers also passed measures allowing President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to suspend fuel excise taxes and halt the blending of biofuels in gasoline and diesel. Congress will reconvene on May 4.

“The session fared well since it prioritized the bread-and-butter issues,” Dennis C. Coronacion, who heads the Political Science Department of the University of Santo Tomas, said in a Facebook chat. “These moves showed that our lawmakers can immediately respond to the immediate needs of the country.”

While “expectations were partly met,” Mr. Tapia said lawmakers fell short on pushing for “deeper governance reforms.”

Left on the shelf were bills banning political dynasties and strengthening the country’s freedom of information, both part of Mr. Marcos’ legislative agenda. Debate on the anti‑dynasty measure stalled on second reading, while the information bill cleared the committee level last week.

“The shift of public attention away from anti-corruption towards the current oil crisis, the anti-political dynasty bill and other political reform measures might end up being left to rot for the sake of more ‘pertinent’ economic and social welfare legislation,” Anthony Lawrence A. Borja, an associate political science professor at De La Salle University.

Mr. Tapia described those legislative “misses” as evidence that lawmakers were slow to act on institutional reforms concerning the political system.

“They should set aside their political agenda and private interests so as not to waste the taxpayers’ money,” Mr. Coronacion said, adding lawmakers should have “spent more time with the political reform bills.”

In a statement, Majority Leader and Ilocos Norte Rep. Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” A. Marcos III said the House headed into the six-week legislative break having passed 18 of 52 priority bills set by the President.

“Your House of Representatives is eager in passing the administration’s priority measures,” he said.

The session also showed Speaker Mr. Dy still held the reins over the chamber despite politically sensitive developments, including a bloc pressing for stronger evidence in the impeachment bids against Ms. Duterte.

“He has maintained coalition discipline and legislative throughout, but politically sensitive issues like impeachment complaints may test unity,” Mr. Tapia said. “These could consume legislative bandwidth and expose factional interests.”

Mr. Coronacion said Mr. Dy’s challenge now is balancing the interests of individual lawmakers.

“Since we’re just two years away from the next elections, the biggest challenge for him is how to address the increasing practical demands of our congressmen,” he said. “If he fails, it would precipitate the demise of the majority coalition.”