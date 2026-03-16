THE House of Representatives’ second-largest political party will oppose moves to impeach Vice-President (VP) Sara Duterte-Carpio unless a congressional panel uncovers new evidence linking her to corruption, its chairman said on Monday.

In a statement, Deputy Speaker and Antipolo Rep. Ronaldo V. Puno said the House Justice Committee must find proof that Ms. Duterte benefitted from alleged corruption tied to secret fund spending by her office and the Education department, warning that the 41-member National Unity Party (NUP) would vote against impeachment without such evidence.

“If this evidence does not surface, the NUP will vote to dismiss this complaint,” he said. “The committee hearings must produce specific evidence from the Anti-Money Laundering Council or similar authorities, showing confidential funds being deposited or used by the Vice-President for personal consumption.”

He said the use of secret funds bars public disclosure of details, urging stronger evidence to establish that Ms. Duterte benefited from those.

“Allegations of misuse must be supported by evidence that clearly establishes that public funds were diverted from their lawful purpose,” said Mr. Puno, who heads the NUP.

The Vice-President faces a range of accusations, including claims she misused hundreds of millions of pesos in secret funds under the Office of the Vice-President and the Education department during her tenure as its secretary.

Filings made also include accusations she amassed wealth disproportionate to her income, efforts to destabilize the government and plotting to assassinate President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., his wife and former Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, charges which Ms. Duterte has denied.

The Justice committee must craft a case that is “legally sound and evidentially compelling,” warning that the charges must withstand scrutiny in the Senate, which would convene as an impeachment court if the complaints were endorsed, he added.

“The House carries the responsibility of ensuring that the record developed during the committee’s proceedings rests on clear, direct, and corroborated evidence rather than conjecture or conflicting narratives,” he said. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio