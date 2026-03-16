PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Monday ordered government agencies to review licensing, permit, and certification requirements as part of a broader effort to cushion consumers and businesses from the economic impact of the war in the Middle East.

In a video message, he directed agencies to reassess existing rules on licenses, permits, clearances, and certifications to determine which fees could be reduced or suspended to ease financial pressures on the public.

The review is aimed at cutting regulatory costs that add to operating expenses for businesses and, ultimately, consumer prices.

The directive forms part of a wider set of government measures designed to blunt the ripple effects of higher fuel costs across the economy.

Mr. Marcos earlier announced cash assistance and fuel subsidies for transport workers, farmers, and fisherfolk, alongside legislative efforts to reduce excise taxes on petroleum products and amend the biofuels law to allow the use of cheaper bioethanol blends. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana