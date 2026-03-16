THE Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) has added a point-to-point (P2P) bus service to Clark International Airport to enhance connectivity from Metro Manila.

“This is important because it gives a connection to Southern Metro Manila which is a big population. This connection opens that area to try (Clark),” LIPAD Chief Executive Officer Noel F. Manankil told reporters on Monday.

Starting on Tuesday, Genesis Transportation Service, Inc. will operate the new service with its deluxe buses, said Genesis Transport, Inc. President Riza A. Moises, noting that initially it will deploy 10 buses which it plans to increase based on the demand.

“By linking PITX directly to Clark International Airport, we are making it easier for travelers to access one of the country’s major aviation gateways while enjoying the convenience of a reliable point-to-point land transfer,” said MWM Terminals, Inc. Mohit Malhi.

The Clark International Airport-PITX service is being offered at P520 for the JoyBus Executive Coach or the premium transport service of Genesis, while regular deluxe is at P480.

For this year, PITX said it expects to accommodate up to 60 million passengers in 2026 as it manages capacity and sustains traffic across existing routes.

PITX is the country’s first land port and is operated by Megawide’s MWM Terminals, Inc. under a 35-year build-transfer-operate contract. — Ashley Erika O. Jose