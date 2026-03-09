A low pressure area (LPA) and the prevailing northeast monsoon are expected to bring rains over the country in the next few days, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Monday.

Although the LPA is located far from the country, its trough, or extension, is expected to bring rains in some areas, PAGASA said in a 5 AM weather forecast.

“The trough of the LPA will continue to affect the country, especially over Visayas and Mindanao in the next two to three days,” Aldczar D. Aurelio, PAGASA’s weather specialist, said in Filipino.

The LPA has a low chance of entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility and is located 1,470 kilometers northeast of Mindanao as of the forecast period.

In a 24-hour weather forecast, the trough of the LPA is expected to affect Visayas, Mindanao, Sorsogon, and Masbate, where cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms may occur.

PAGASA warned affected areas of the possibility of flash floods or landslides due to occasional moderate to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon is also expected to bring rains over large parts of Luzon and Visayas in the next two to three days.

In the next 24 hours, cloudy skies with rains are expected over the areas of Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, and the rest of the Bicol Region.

PAGASA also warned of possible flash floods or landslides in these areas due to occasional moderate to heavy rains.

The Cordillera Administrative Region, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon are expected to experience cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

No significant impacts are expected in these areas.

In Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains are projected. No significant impacts are also expected in these areas.

The northeast monsoon, which has been bringing colder winds and rains over the northern part of the country, may end by mid-March as easterlies prevail in most parts of the country, PAGASA said last week. — Edg Adrian A. Eva