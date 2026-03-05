A lava effusion with lava flow and 29 volcanic earthquakes was reported at Mayon Volcano over the past 24 hours, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) on Thursday.

Lava effusion with lava flow was reported to have reached up to 3.8 kilometers (km) along the Basud gully and 2.7 km along the Bonga gully, PHIVOLCS, said in its 24-hour monitoring report.

It also reported that lava flow reached 1.3 km along the Mi-isi gully, with minor Strombolian activity, or small lava bursts observed from the crater.

In a separate report, PHIVOLCS said minor Strombolian activity was observed at the volcano at 8:33 pm on Wednesday.

The agency also noted that the volcano’s effusive eruption has continued for the 58th consecutive day, producing glowing lava flows, pyroclastic density currents (PDCs), and rockfalls.

PHIVOLCS reported 246 rockfall events and four PDCs in the past 24 hours.

The volcano also generated 2,458 tons of sulfur dioxide, along with a plume rising 850 meters above the crater, with moderate emissions drifting west-southwest to southwest.

Alert Level 3 remains in effect over the country’s most active volcano.

State volcanologists continue to recommend that the public avoid entering the six-kilometer permanent danger zone due to possible hazards such as rockfalls, lava flows, and PDCs. — Edg Adrian A. Eva