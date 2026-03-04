A congressional panel on Wednesday found the complaints against Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio to be sufficient in “substance,” moving the cases forward to a full inquiry that will determine whether the charges should be elevated to the Senate for trial.

The House of Representatives Justice Committee approved two remaining impeachment complaints against Ms. Duterte after earlier striking out one that failed an eligibility test and another that was withdrawn by its complainants.

The panel’s ruling on the complaints against the 47-year-old official will advance them to a full-blown inquiry on their merits, setting the stage for a protracted debate over charges that have politically weighed on Ms. Duterte and risks reopening a deep political rift with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

Ms. Duterte faces a range of accusations fueling the impeachment drive, including claims she misused hundreds of millions of pesos in funds earmarked for surveillance and intelligence work under the Office of the Vice-President and the Education department during her tenure as its secretary.

The filings also include accusations she amassed wealth disproportionate to her income, efforts to destabilize the government and plotting to assassinate Mr. Marcos, his wife and former Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, charges which she has denied.

Michael T. Poa, spokesman for Ms. Duterte’s defense team, did not immediately reply to a Viber message seeking comment.

Ms. Duterte has 10 days to file her answers before the committee to the impeachment cases and allegations raised against her. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio