A SENATOR has filed a resolution calling for an inquiry into the Philippines literacy rate, as illiteracy continues to weigh down workforce readiness and economic growth.

Senate Resolution No. 309, filed by Senator Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV, urges the Senate to conduct a probe into the country’s literacy rate for the crafting of policy and program interventions, including community partnerships and targeted literacy programs.

Mr. Aquino said that individuals that have lower reading comprehension are less likely to complete higher levels of education, acquire in-demand skills, and “participate meaningfully in an increasingly knowledge-based and technology-driven economy.”

“Persistent gaps in foundational literacy and the prevalence of learning poverty among Filipino learners have significant long-term implications on workforce readiness, productivity, employability, and the country’s ability to generate quality jobs,” Mr. Aquino said.

Citing a report by the Second Congressional Commission on Education, he said that 48.76% of Filipino students are not reading at par with their grade level, while more than 70% fail to meet minimum proficiency in mathematics.

Mr. Aquino added that nine out of 10 learners cannot read with understanding by age 15, citing international assessments. — Adrian H. Halili