PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Thursday pledged that no public school teacher would retire at the entry-level rank as his administration rolled out expanded promotion pathways and billions of pesos in benefits for educators.

The move highlights the government’s focus on teacher retention amid persistent learning challenges.

Speaking at the mass oath taking of newly promoted teachers and school heads under the Expanded Career Progression system in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, Mr. Marcos said the program addresses years of stalled promotions in the public school system.

“I will not allow your sacrifices to go unrewarded,” he told educators from Bulacan and Pampanga in Filipino. He added that additional senior positions would be opened to ensure no teacher retires as a Teacher I.

The ceremony marked the third batch of promotions under the program, following previous oath takings in Ilocos Norte and the National Capital Region. A total of 1,991 personnel were promoted or reclassified, including teachers advancing from Teacher II to Teacher VII and Master Teacher I to Master Teacher III, as well as school principals moving up from Principal I to Principal IV.

The initiative aims to create more career tracks for teachers and school heads, addressing longstanding barriers such as limited plantilla positions and administrative requirements.

Mr. Marcos said the reforms are part of a broader push to strengthen human capital, stressing that national progress depends on preparing the next generation.

The Philippines faces a learning crisis, with the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) ranking Filipino students 76th out of 81 countries. Results from the 2025 PISA assessment, conducted in 208 schools nationwide, are expected in September.

Education remains a priority for the Marcos administration, with a record P1.34-trillion budget for 2026 — more than 4% of economic output — covering basic education, state universities and colleges and technical-vocational programs.

In addition to promotions, teachers benefit from the Service Recognition Incentive, a P7.37-billion allocation for qualified personnel, a P10,000 annual teaching allowance for school years 2025 and 2026 and a P7,000 medical allowance that started last year. The Yaman ng Kalusugan Program brings free medical services directly to teachers.

Acknowledging teachers’ heavy workloads, which include classroom instruction, elections and community duties, Mr. Marcos called them among the hardest-working public servants. He urged the newly promoted educators to continue shaping students’ academic skills and character.

“Long after the lessons are over, what your students will remember most is how you made them believe in themselves,” he said. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana