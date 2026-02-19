PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. appointed lawyer Melvin A. Matibag, a former Cabinet secretary of his predecessor Rodrigo R. Duterte, as director of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Malacañang confirmed the move on Thursday but did not elaborate on why incumbent Director Angelito DLP. Magno was fired.

“The trust is there. [Mr. Marcos] saw that Atty. Melvin Matibag could be trusted and could work for the government, but the main reason hasn’t been shared with me in detail yet,” Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro told a news briefing in Filipino.

Mr. Matibag was a Cabinet member of the Office of the President under Mr. Duterte in 2022.

He was also the secretary general of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas-Laban, Mr. Duterte’s political party.

He is set to take his oath before Mr. Marcos.

The move comes as a feud between the administration and the Duterte clan escalates following Mr. Duterte’s daughter, Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio’s announcement of her intention to run as president in 2028 on Wednesday. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana