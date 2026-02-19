CLASHING strategic visions of how the Philippines should navigate its dispute with China sets another crack between President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio, while affecting alliance structures and investor perception, the GlobalSource Partners said.

GlobalSource country analysts Diwa C. Guinigundo and Wilhelmina C. Mañalac said the dispute in the South China Sea introduces a “fundamentally different dimension” to the Marcos-Duterte divide.

“Such divergence affects alliance structures around the United States or China; defense posture against big power bullying; investor perceptions about strategic peace and viability; and regional credibility,” the analysts said in a Feb. 18 report.

The Duterte prioritized bilateral engagement and economic cooperation with China while downplaying enforcement of the Philippines’ arbitration victory.

By contrast, Mr. Marcos took on a more assertive stance, focusing on sovereignty defense through legal claims, rhetorical and operational pushback against coercion, and efforts to rally international support.

“Unlike prior conflicts, it concerns the Philippines’ position within an evolving regional order shaped by great-power competition and maritime security realities,” they added. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante