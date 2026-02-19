FILIPINOS living outside the capital improved their product knowledge and confidence in credit offerings last year, boosting their scores in TransUnion’s 2025 Credit Perception Index (CPI).

The respondent’s CPI score — measured through knowledge, trust, and favorability toward credit and other financial products — stood at 73 outside the Greater Capital Region (GCR) in 2025, up from 71 in 2024.

“Filipinos outside the capital region are making notable strides, driven by sizable gains in both knowledge and trust of credit products,” TransUnion Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Faulhaber said.

GCR refers to the economic zone composed of Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon.

“This progress shows that more consumers are ready and willing to participate in the credit economy, reflecting a meaningful shift in how Filipinos understand and engage with financial products,” he added.

TransUnion cited sizable gains in the index to improved product trust with an 11-point increase and a 6-point increase in product knowledge.

This likely reflects ongoing public and private efforts to expand credit awareness, education, and access across the country, TransUnion noted.

In addition, TransUnion said the new report showed that intent to use credit is now closer between consumers within and outside the capital.

Data showed that 44% of respondents expressed interest in using credit cards, close to the 36% of those outside the capital.

Meanwhile, 40% indicated a preference for borrowing from traditional banks versus 37% beyond the capital. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante