THE National Dairy Authority (NDA) said it is exploring the expansion of its dairy programs in Romblon in an effort to increase local milk production and support government feeding initiatives.

In a statement on Thursday, the NDA said it recently held an exploratory meeting with Romblon officials, including 14 of the province’s 17 mayors, and Rep. Eleandro Jesus F. Madrona to discuss plans for local dairy development.

NDA Administrator Marcus Antonius T. Andaya said developing the local dairy industry would help secure a more reliable milk supply, create livelihood opportunities for farmers, and improve the nutrition of women and children in Romblon.

“Three groups will benefit from this program — the children, mothers, and our farmers,” he was quoted as saying in the statement in Filipino.

The NDA said local officials expressed interest in using idle lands for dairy and corn silage production to ensure a year-round feed supply for cattle.

The agency said it will work closely with participating municipalities to identify suitable sites, provide technical assistance, distribute planting starter kits, and train prospective dairy farmers.

According to the NDA, expanding dairy production is crucial as demand for locally produced milk increases, particularly from the Department of Education’s (DepEd) milk feeding program, which now serves 4.6 million learners.

“Government partners such as the DepEd and other institutions are now looking to source local milk, while local chief executives also want milk for their own feeding programs,” Mr. Andaya said.

The NDA said it is adopting a “proactive model” of dairy expansion by directly engaging local government units to encourage investments in dairy development.

In 2025, local milk production reached 43.4 million liters, marking the highest output on record and raising national milk sufficiency to 2.22%. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel