Some key cities in the country are expected to experience occasional rain showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, Valentine’s Day, due to the effects of three weather systems, according to the state weather bureau on Thursday.

In a weekly weather outlook, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that cities including Tagaytay, Lipa, Legazpi, Puerto Princesa, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Metro Cebu are expected to experience cloudy to at times cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.

The same conditions are likewise expected in Cagayan de Oro, Valencia, Metro Davao, Zamboanga, and Tacloban, PAGASA added in its weekly outlook.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila is expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with occasional rain showers during the same period, PAGASA said in a 5:00 p.m. advisory. However, it noted that the chance of rainfall over the capital remains low, especially on Saturday.

The northeast monsoon, which has been bringing cooler winds and rainy weather to the northern and eastern parts of the country, is likely to weaken by March, or by April in rare scenarios.

No low-pressure area has been spotted within the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of the forecast period, the bureau said. — Edg Adrian A. Eva