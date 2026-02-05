A POLITICAL group on Thursday urged congressmen to overturn the House Justice Committee’s report dismissing the two impeachment complaints against President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. when it hits the plenary.

In a statement, Bayan Muna Chairman Neri J. Colmenares said the panel’s proceedings and its decision to throw out the ouster cases against Mr. Marcos sets a precedent that will make it difficult for impeachment complaints to prosper in the lower chamber of Congress.

“We are aghast that Justice committee members dismissed the impeachment complaint on sufficiency in substance arguing that the complaint are just mere allegations and not facts,” he said. “All complaints, including civil and criminal complaints are initially mere allegations.”

“It is only in the hearing or trial that complainants and respondents prove whether the allegations are true or not,” he added.

The House Justice Committee on Wednesday ended talks on the two complaints accusing Mr. Marcos of corruption, betrayal of public trust and violation of the Constitution after finding the allegations insufficient in substance.

Mr. Marcos still faces the risk of being impeached despite the committee’s dismissal of charges, as its findings must still go to the House plenary for further deliberations. It will take 106 votes, or a third of the 318-member chamber, to overturn the body’s ruling and send the case to the Senate for trial.

“We should make impeachment an accessible accountability mechanism for the people instead of making it an impossible dream and reducing it into a myth,” said Mr. Colmenares.

