THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday said it is awaiting formal notification from the House of Representatives regarding the resignation of a party-list lawmaker allegedly linked to the flood control scandal.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia said the poll body needs official documentation to initiate the succession process for the seat vacated by Party-list Rep. Edvic G. Yap.

“Comelec is waiting for a notice or letter from the House of Representatives informing us whether they have already accepted the resignation of the party-list congressman concerned,” Mr. Garcia said in an interview with reporters in Filipino.

“At the same time, Comelec will also wait for a resolution from the party-list itself on whether they are accepting the resignation of that nominee,” he added, citing the case of former Party-list Rep. Elizaldy S. Co.

According to Mr. Garcia, the succession process follows the original nominee ranking, so if one resigns, the next in line assumes the top spot, and the next nominee may be certified by the Comelec to fill the vacancy.

Mr. Garcia clarified that this protocol differs from vacancies caused by the death of a district representative, such as the upcoming special election in Antipolo City.

Meanwhile, he said the filing of certificates of candidacy for Antipolo’s second district will run from Feb. 5 to 7. Comelec expects five to six aspirants and has urged early filing to allow for document review.

The poll chief also expressed deep concern over funding constraints, revealing that the commission may not receive the supplemental budget it requested for the 2026 cycle. While the Comelec sought P60 million — and identified a total operational need of P98 million — the Department of Budget and Management recommended an allocation of only P11 million, he said.

“It is unfortunate that we were not granted the budget we requested. Regardless of the mathematics, P11 million is severely insufficient,” Mr. Garcia said, adding that the agency will realign internal funds and utilize savings to cover ballot printing and ensure teachers’ honoraria are not compromised. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking