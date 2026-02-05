THE Bureau of Customs on Thursday said it confiscated P391 million worth of imported cigarettes, machines, and raw materials from an illegal plant in Mexico, Pampanga.

The inspection found P142 million worth of cigarette-making machines, P200 million of raw materials, and P48 million of finished products, Customs said in a statement.

The follow-through inspection after last week’s raid is part of the government’s broader campaign against cigarette smuggling, which erodes revenue collection, particularly from excise taxes.

During a joint inspection, Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno and Interior and Local Government Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” C. Remulla reported that the machines and raw materials bore foreign markings and lacked import permits or Customs documentation, indicating they were likely smuggled.

“To retailers, ensure that your sources are legitimate because the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act is very strict. There is no bail under this law, and if they are proven to be involved, they will remain in detention while the case is heard in court,” Mr. Nepomuceno said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante