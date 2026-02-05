MANKAYAN, Benguet — A forest fire of still undetermined origin razed a portion of Mt. Posdo in Barangays Bulalacao and Guinaoang, Mankayan, Benguet on Wednesday, prompting response efforts from authorities and community volunteers.

Guinaoang Barangay Secretary Omar Lopez Damoslog said the blaze was the second forest fire recorded in the area this month.

The first incident occurred on Feb. 3 near Camantokob, Barangay Guinaoang, and was successfully contained by local volunteers.

The latest fire broke out at around 11 a.m. in Manpey-as, Barangay Bulalacao, and later spread toward Barangay Guinaoang, fueled by dry weather conditions and strong winds.

Mankayan Mayor Cesar Pasiwen said the fire was successfully extinguished on Thursday after personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection, assisted by community volunteers, worked tirelessly to contain the blaze and prevent it from reaching nearby residential areas.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and assess the extent of the damage. — Artemio A. Dumlao