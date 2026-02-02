By Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio, Reporter

PROCEEDINGS to remove President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. advanced in the House Justice Committee after lawmakers found the two impeachment complaints against him sufficient in form on Monday, the same day the panel received fresh ouster raps against Vice-President (VP) Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Batangas Rep. Gerville R. Luistro, who chairs the panel, said the committee will determine next whether the complaints against Mr. Marcos have merit and are worthy of a full-blown inquiry.

“When we say sufficiency in form, it merely pertains to the formalities such as verification, notarization and endorsement,” she said in a media briefing after the committee hearing, noting the documents were signed by all complainants, endorsed by congressmen, sworn under oath and based on authentic government records.

“That’s it.”

The panel’s approval of both complaints could raise the political heat on Mr. Marcos, whose administration has struggled to contain the fallout from a widening graft scandal involving substandard or missing flood control projects.

The complaints alleged the President benefited from shady government contracts and allowed corruption to fester through a budget allocation formula for congressional districts, accusing Mr. Marcos of graft, constitutional violations and betrayal of public trust.

Ms. Luistro said the House Justice Committee will assess whether the complaints, separately filed by a private lawyer and activists, justify calls for Mr. Marcos’ removal from office and if the allegations amount to impeachable offenses.

“When we say substance, it should be based on the impeachable official’s wrongdoing, and they must constitute the offense which is a ground for impeachment,” she said. “The recital of facts must constitute an offense.”

The first complaint cites Mr. Marcos allegedly received benefits from the graft scandal, bypassed domestic legal processes by sending former President Rodrigo R. Duterte to The Hague, while also making claims that an independent panel formed to investigate massive corruption shielded his political allies.

A second complaint was filed shortly after the first filing, amid speculations that the initial case was deliberately weak and was intended only to trigger the one-year bar on impeachment proceedings against the same official.

Members of the 39-man House Justice Committee will vote on the impeachment complaints in their entirety, rather than on individual grounds, said Ms. Luistro, meaning a single deficiency could lead to the dismissal of the whole case.

“It depends on the assessment, appreciation and the judgement of the individual member whether they will consider the entirety of the complaint as sufficient in substance,” she said. “When we vote, we treat the complaint as one, not per ground.”

Ms. Luistro said complaints that present a compelling impeachment case against Mr. Marcos would be elevated to full committee hearings to assess their merit, with the President, complainants and their witnesses invited to attend.

Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro said the Palace respects the process but maintained confidence the President did not commit any wrongdoing.

“Even before, the President already said he knows he did nothing wrong, committed no violation of the law and no impeachable offense,” she said in a briefing in Filipino on Monday.

NO ‘EXCUSE TO BE CORRUPT’

Meanwhile, two impeachment complaints were filed against Vice-President Duterte before the same committee, reviving efforts to remove her from office over corruption allegations after a bid last year stalled when the Supreme Court halted its proceedings.

The first complaint, filed by activists affiliated with opposition groups, accused Ms. Duterte of misusing hundreds of millions of pesos in confidential funds, ordering subordinates to falsify reports to conceal alleged misuse, and repeatedly skipping congressional hearings on her office’s budget.

Ms. Duterte is prepared to answer the allegations, her defense spokesman Michael T. Poa said in a statement. She is confident that an impartial review would find the accusations “devoid of both factual and legal basis.”

“The people already know what happened in the past, and we will not give the second-highest official of the land any excuse to be corrupt,” former congresswoman Arlene D. Brosas told a news briefing in Filipino after the complaint was filed at the House of Representatives.

The accusations echo similar claims raised two years ago, when calls for Ms. Duterte’s impeachment intensified after a congressional inquiry that found she might have misused more than P612.5 million in confidential and intelligence funds.

“The Constitution does not permit such cynical disregard for public trust,” according to a copy of the complaint, alleging betrayal of public trust — one of the five constitutional grounds for impeachment, along with bribery, treason, graft and corruption and culpable violation of the Constitution.

It added that the Vice-President had treated public funds as a “personal war chest” while evading legislative oversight.

The complaint was endorsed by Party-list lawmakers Antonio L. Tinio, Sarah Jane Elago, and Renee Louise M. Co.

A second impeachment complaint was later filed by civil society and religious leaders, accusing Ms. Duterte of corruption, unexplained wealth, and betrayal of public trust.

“The impeachment complaint is not that different from the previous one,” complainant Francis Joseph “Kiko” Aquino Dee said, noting that the Supreme Court had not cleared the Vice-President of the earlier allegations.

Ms. Duterte was impeached by the House last year after more than a third of lawmakers backed a fourth complaint, which was transmitted directly to the Senate. She later won a Supreme Court ruling that voided the proceedings, with the High Court saying lawmakers violated constitutional rules by bypassing earlier complaints.

The court barred impeachment moves against the Vice-President until Feb. 6, though its recent ruling allowed new complaints to be filed starting Jan. 15.

Renewed impeachment efforts risk reopening a bitter political feud between the Duterte and Marcos camps, whose alliance in the 2022 elections has since unraveled.

Also on Monday, House Senior Deputy Majority Leader and Iloilo Rep. Lorenz R. Defensor said the chamber will revise its impeachment rules to comply with the High Court ruling that distinguished between a calendar and session day.

Session days normally refer to days when the House floor is in session, while calendar days mark regular passing days at a congressional session.

The Supreme Court ruled that, for impeachment proceedings, session days are to be counted as regular calendar days.

“Our rules will be revised to make it clearer and more definitive in accordance with the provisions and the intent of the Constitution,” Mr. Defensor told reporters.

DIVERGING PUBLIC TRUST

Moves to oust the country’s top official comes as trust in Mr. Marcos waned in the final quarter of 2025, in contrast with his former ally, Ms. Duterte, who posted gains in both trust and performance ratings, according to a nationwide survey by OCTA Research released on Monday.

The Tugon ng Masa poll, conducted from Dec. 16 to 20, showed trust in Mr. Marcos slipped 9 percentage points from the previous quarter to 48%, with 31% saying they distrust the President and 22% undecided.

His performance rating remained above the majority threshold but edged down to 51% from the third quarter of 2025, with 27% dissatisfied and 22% undecided.

By contrast, Ms. Duterte recorded a majority trust rating of 53%, up 2 percentage points quarter on quarter, while her performance approval rose 5 percentage points to 54%.

The Vice-President also posted lower undecided responses than the President, indicating firmer public sentiment, the survey showed. About 26% expressed distrust in her, while 21% were undecided.

Regional data highlighted diverging trends, with Mr. Marcos’ trust and performance ratings falling most sharply in the National Capital Region and Balance Luzon, while Ms. Duterte registered strong gains in the capital and maintained overwhelming trust in Mindanao, her family’s bailiwick.

Among socioeconomic groups, Mr. Marcos saw the steepest drop in support among higher-income respondents, while Ms. Duterte posted double-digit increases in trust within the same segment.

The survey covered 1,200 adult Filipinos nationwide through face-to-face interviews and carries a margin of error of ±3 percentage points.

OCTA Research said the poll was non-commissioned and released as a public service. — with Chloe Mari A. Hufana