THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has ordered to expedite the completion of the four-kilometer (km) segment of the Metro Cebu Expressway within six months.

“This Metro Cebu Expressway is one example of a repeated problem; it is only four kilometers. We need to fast-track its completion,” Public Works Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon said in a statement on Wednesday.

The construction of the 4.55-km segment of the Metro Cebu Expressway began in 2018 but remains incomplete due to slow implementation and its collapse in 2023.

Mr. Dizon said he has also ordered the deployment of additional equipment and personnel to ensure the completion of the segment of Metro Cebu Expressway.

The Metro Cebu Expressway is a 56.9-km-long high-standard arterial toll road designed to meet Metro Cebu’s current and future traffic demand.

Segment 3A, which is being implemented by the DPWH, is from Naga City, Cebu to Minglanilla. The project is expected to boost and enhance Metro Cebu’s urban inter-modal transport, economic, and tourism corridors. — Ashley Erika O. Jose