THE National Anti-Poverty Commission on Wednesday called for the integration of government databases to ensure more efficient distribution of aid to beneficiaries under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

During a Senate hearing, Anti-Poverty Secretary Lope B. Santos III said that the integration of the AICS database with the community-based monitoring systems would help streamline the process for beneficiaries.

“This will reduce the documentary burdens to the beneficiaries, and will ensure assistance,” Mr. Santos told a Senate hearing.

The Senate on Wednesday deliberated a proposed measure seeking to institutionalize the AICS program and avoid further cases of misuse and patronage politics.

The agency also pushed for the non-diminution of local social benefit programs, noting that this would augment the AICS program.

“There are already local government units (LGUs) that provide similar assistance, and the AICS should be considered as an augmentation to and not a substitute to the existing local assistance being provided by the LGUs,” Mr. Santos added.

He also called for the strengthening of coordination between the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and LGU social workers to hasten the processing of aid for beneficiaries.

“The case study, assessments, and recommendations of LGU social development workers will complement the DSWD personnel on the ground,” he said.

The AICS program provides distressed Filipinos with medical, burial, educational, and transportation aid, along with short term financial aid and psychosocial support. — Adrian H. Halili