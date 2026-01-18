OPPOSITION lawmakers on Sunday criticized President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s handling of a multi‑billion peso graft scandal, saying his claim that a fact‑finding probe was nearing its end would deprive Filipinos of accountability.

Mr. Marcos on Friday hinted the Independent Commission for Infrastructure’s (ICI) mandate may be nearing its conclusion, following the resignations of Commissioners Rogelio “Babes” L. Singson and Rossana A. Fajardo that left the body with a lone member.

“The Filipino people deserve better than this charade,” Party-list Reps. Antonio L. Tinio, Renee Louise M. Co and Sarah Jane I. Elago said in a joint statement. “They deserve genuine investigations that hold the powerful accountable, not toothless commissions designed to protect the corrupt elite.”

Mr. Marcos in mid-September created a fact-finding panel into billions worth of bogus flood control deals, which is tasked to investigate irregularities in public works projects involving substandard, incomplete or nonexistent infrastructure.

“The truth is, this administration does not really want to investigate the real masterminds of corruption in infrastructure,” the lawmakers said. “The ICI was created to deflect public outrage, not to pursue genuine accountability.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio