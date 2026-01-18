BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya — Coffee farmers in Barangay Talbek, Dupax del Sur, Nueva Vizcaya received a huge boost after P1.5 million worth of farm inputs and shared service facilities were turned over this week to support local coffee production.

The assistance, given to the Bugkalot Casecnan Coffee Farmers Association, was led by Governor Jose V. Gambito along with Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) Provincial Director Elizabeth U. Martinez and Mayor Neil Magaway.

Officials said the support will help farmers grow more coffee, improve bean quality, and expand processing and marketing, allowing them to earn more from their harvests.

Ms. Martinez said the program will strengthen upland livelihoods and confirmed that more DoLE funding is lined up for Nueva Vizcaya in 2026 to support additional livelihood and job programs.

Dolly Rose C. Minas of the Office of the Governor said the aid is part of a P7.5-million DoLE package that includes farm tools, coffee processing equipment, shared facilities, and training. Similar assistance is planned for coffee farmers in Kayapa, Kasibu, Sta. Fe, and Ambaguio.

Mr. Gambito said the province will continue working with national agencies to support agriculture and improve access to mountain communities through his road program, “Kalsada ti Kabanbantayan at Dalan ti Umili.”

Association President Sonny Nangitoy welcomed the support, noting that a P10-million coffee processing facility funded by the Department of Agriculture is now being built to further expand their market reach. — Artemio A. Dumlao