By Adrian H. Halili, Reporter

THE Philippines and Japan on Thursday signed an agreement that would grant mutual access to defense supplies and services during joint military exercises and training, as both countries seek to deepen defense ties amid rising tension in the South China Sea.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi signed the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement following a bilateral meeting. The agreement allows the allied states to exchange supplies such as fuel, food, and ammunition, as well as services vital to joint military exercises, training, and disaster relief operations.

The envoys also signed a pact providing Manila with P341 million or 900 million Japanese yen in Official Security Assistance to support the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ modernization.

“Japan is a vital strategic partner of the Philippines, and our relationship will continue to be bound by shared values of democracy, respect for the rule of law, and a commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in our region,” Ms. Lazaro told a news briefing.

In 2024, Manila and Tokyo signed a reciprocal access agreement aimed at facilitating the implementation of cooperative activities, such as joint exercises and disaster relief, by easing entry of equipment and troops on each other’s soil. It took effect last September.

The Philippine-Japan access deal is the first of its kind to be signed by Japan in Asia and coincides with increased Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea, where Beijing’s expansive claims conflict with other Southeast Asian nations.

“The signing of these agreements reflect the close and evolving collaboration between the Philippines and Japan under our Strengthened Strategic Partnership, and support ongoing collaboration across priority areas of the relationship,” she added.

Ms. Lazaro said that both countries reiterated their shared commitment to upholding rules-based order governed by international law during their bilateral meeting earlier.

She said that both countries also expressed the need to promote the rule of law, including the freedom of navigation and overflight, in the South China Sea.

Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi added that Tokyo seeks to deepen its defense cooperation with Manila.

“I am determined to deepen Japan-Philippines relations even further towards the realization of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he said.

Mr. Motegi added that both countries also agreed to continually oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion in the disputed waterway.

“The Secretary and I also confirmed the importance of the Japan-Philippines-US trilateral cooperation in the face of increasingly severe strategic environment,” he said.

Manila has actively sought closer defense ties with countries outside its traditional partners, like the US, Japan, and Australia, forging security partnerships with the United Kingdom, Canada, and France to push back against China in the South China Sea.

The relations between Manila and Beijing have soured in recent years over their overlapping claims in the disputed waterway which handles trillions of dollars in annual seaborne trade each year.

Meanwhile, Ms. Lazaro said that the meeting also focused their cooperation for trade and investment, infrastructure development through Official Development Assistance, economic security, agriculture, protection of supply chain, semiconductors, and the Luzon Economic Corridor.

Both countries signed an agreement providing a grant for the establishment of wireless broadband connectivity in Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and Basilan, amounting to P617 million or 1.63 billion yen. This would enable better connectivity and digital access in the area.

They also agreed to continue working on enhancing the connectivity of the National Capital Region through the Metro Manila Subway Project and the North-South Commuter Railway Project, along with flood control and disaster management, according to a readout of the meeting.

Mr. Motegi also pushed for Manila to urgently diversify its supply chains amid heightened concerns over the export of critical minerals.

“The two ministers then confirmed the necessity to deepen cooperation in the field of economic security,” the readout stated.

Both countries also seek to continue their cooperation in civil nuclear energy under the Asia Zero Emission Community, a regional framework to cooperate on achieving net-zero emissions by balancing decarbonization, economic growth, and energy security.