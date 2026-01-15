THE Justice Department has officially named individuals expected to provide crucial information to support ongoing investigations into the multibillion-peso flood control project scandal, as part of its efforts to strengthen the cases.

Acting Justice Secretary Fredderick A. Vida on Wednesday announced that four individuals have been admitted as state witnesses under the department’s Witness Protection Program (WPP) after returning a combined P316.38 million to the national treasury.

“Currently, we have four state witnesses. They are cooperating to strengthen our cases against those we intend to prosecute,” Mr. Vida told reporters in Filipino.

Former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Roberto R. Bernardo, former DPWH engineers Henry C. Alcantara and Gerard P. Opulencia, and private contractor Sally N. Santos are expected to cooperate with the ongoing

Department of Justice (DoJ) investigation into flood control projects.

Their admission to the program means that as state witnesses, they can be discharged from criminal liability for the specific transactions in which they provide evidence to the state. This also means that they remain accountable for any involvement in other undisclosed crimes, Mr. Vida explained.

Broken down, the recovered funds include P181 million from Mr. Alcantara, P80 million from Mr. Opulencia, P35 million from Mr. Bernardo, and P20 million from Ms. Santos, amounting to a total of P316 million.

Undersecretary Nicholas Felix L. Ty estimated that total restitutions by the four could eventually exceed P1.5 billion.

Mr. Vida also said that the return of the funds is only a component of the witnesses’ cooperation.

“The concept of a state witness isn’t just about returning the money. Their restitution is part of their broader cooperation with the government,” he said. “They have admitted that these funds were not acquired through legal means, which is why they are being returned.”

Currently, the department has 6 flood control-related cases involving two contractors, five cases involving another contractor, 13 tax cases filed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue, and a separate three high-value plunder cases, all pending at different stages, mostly involving public officials.

Meanwhile, the DoJ maintained a strict vetting process for the WPP, rejecting the applications of Brice Ericson D. Hernandez and Jaypee D. Mendoza. The department said that the items and information offered for return by the two individuals were insufficient and had no material bearing on the prosecution’s case. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking