THE Philippine government said it is taking steps to provide aid for the victims of a deadly trash slide at a landfill in Cebu City, as President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. pledged to support and seek accountability for victims’ families.

Speaking on Thursday at a ship-naming ceremony in Cebu province, Mr. Marcos led a moment of silence for those killed in the Jan. 8 incident at the Binaliw sanitary landfill, where a mound of waste collapsed in a residential area.

He said search-and-rescue operations are ongoing and that the government is extending burial assistance and other aid to affected families.

“As search and rescue operations continue, we offer our prayers for the souls of the departed and strength to their grieving families,” he said. “Please be assured that the government is taking all necessary measures to ensure safety, transparency, accountability, and compassionate assistance.”

At least 13 people died, while 23 others are still missing, according to official figures as of Jan. 13.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has issued an immediate cease-and-desist order against the landfill operator and said it will conduct an evidence-based investigation to determine their responsibility for the incident.

The agency also pledged to recommend policy and operational changes to prevent similar accidents. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana