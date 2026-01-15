THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) is in talks with social media platform TikTok to expand digital tax education and voluntary compliance, as part of the government’s 2026 National Tax Campaign.

Under this, the BIR said the platform would support the bureau in disseminating tax messages through short-form and platform-appropriate content by creators during Tax Awareness Month, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The agency will also hold on-site and online workshops with TikTok, covering taxpayer registration, taxable income streams, filing and payment procedures, and common compliance issues.

“Information dissemination in digital platforms is no longer optional — it is necessary. We must go where the new generation of taxpayers are,” BIR Commissioner Charlie R. Mendoza said.

Mr. Mendoza met with bureau officials and Yves Gonzalez, TikTok’s head of public policy in the Philippines, along with the platform’s team, at the BIR National Office on Jan. 13.

“This initiative complements our ongoing digitalization efforts and is in line with the President’s directive to make government transactions easier, as well as the guidance of the secretary of Finance to create all possible means to strengthen tax collection while providing better assistance to taxpayers,” he added.

BIR said both parties agreed to identify focal persons and set an initial timeline for the rollout of collaborative content, workshops and the launch of the official BIR TikTok account in the coming weeks.

“We look forward to supporting the BIR in transforming the way they connect with the public through accessible, relatable, and engaging content through their official TikTok channel,” said Ms. Gonzalez said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante