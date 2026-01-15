A MEASURE establishing a tripartite body to tackle unemployment and underemployment was filed in the House of Representatives last month, as recent government jobs data showed sluggishness despite an expected holiday season lift.

House Bill No. 6844 proposed to set up a council of government, academic and industry representatives, which will be mandated to study labor market trends to inform policies and allow them to devise strategies to boost employment.

“The problems of unemployment, underemployment, and the continuing mismatch between the skills of workers and the demands of available jobs remain urgent concerns that hinder inclusive growth and national development,” Taguig-Pateros Rep. Ricardo S. Cruz, Jr. said in the measure’s explanatory note.

Unemployment rose unexpectedly in November despite the holiday hiring season, with 2.25 million jobless putting the rate at 4.4%, up from 3.2% a year earlier.

The proposed jobs council would be required to meet quarterly, conducting regular assessments of student and graduate skills against labor market needs. It would also have authority to recommend policies to the President and lawmakers to address unemployment, underemployment and jobs mismatches. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio