THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has extended the interim operations and maintenance contract of John Hay Golf in Camp John Hay.

“Extending the interim management ensures the uninterrupted operation of the John Hay Golf Course all while safeguarding public access and maintaining the quality of services expected by golfers and visitors,” said BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang in a statement on Thursday.

His statement follows BCDA’s approval of a one-year extension of its contract with Golfplus Management, Inc. and Duck Sports and Music Productions, Inc.

“The extension secures uninterrupted operations through 2026, following the successful transition of John Hay Golf into a public golf facility,” the agency said.

“This ensures continued access for golfers, residents, and visitors while BCDA undertakes longer-term arrangements for its sustainable management,” it added.

Under the extended arrangement, Golfplus and Duck Sports will organize the BCDA Chairman’s Cup in 2026 and implement facility and amenity improvements.

“The management is likewise set to sustain the hosting of major events, tournaments, and related activities, further strengthening the golf course’s role as a premier sports and recreation destination in Baguio City,” it said.

Amid this arrangement, the agency ensured that the golf course will remain open to the public, subject to the payment of applicable green fees.

Beyond this, John Hay Golf has also partnered with the Philippine Sports Commission and the National Golf Association of the Philippines in granting free access to boys and girls aged 18 and below to support early talent discovery and long-term athlete development.

In a separate release, the BCDA said that it has granted the Supreme Court usufructuary rights for the construction and development of a Hall of Justice at Camp John Hay.

“Through this grant, BCDA and the Supreme Court affirmed their shared vision of a justice system that is accessible, responsive, and efficient — serving not only Baguio City but also the municipalities within the court’s jurisdiction,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile