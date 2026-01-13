THE GOVERNMENT Service Insurance System (GSIS) has paid P81.34 million in fire loss insurance claims to the City Government of Manila.

The amount will cover the damages from the Pritil Market fire in Tondo in April 2023, which destroyed around 584 market stalls and affected the livelihoods of hundreds of vendors, the state insurer said in a statement on Tuesday.

GSIS Core Business Sector Executive Vice President Jason C. Teng, representing GSIS President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo “Wick” A. Veloso, turned over the check to Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko” M. Domagoso on Dec. 23, 2025.

The state insurer said that the Manila City Government has also renewed fire insurance for all its hospitals, public schools, and buildings to ensure financial coverage in case of emergencies.

GSIS booked a net income of P112 billion in the first nine months of 2025, it previously said. — Aaron Michael C. Sy