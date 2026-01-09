At least one employee was reported killed while 38 others remain missing after a landslide struck a landfill site in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City on Thursday, according to the city’s chief executive.

In an official statement posted on Facebook, Cebu City Mayor Nestor D. Archival said the reported fatality was a 22-year-old female employee.

As of 7:20 a.m., 12 employees had been retrieved and were receiving medical treatment. Seven were taken to the Visayas Medical Center, while five were brought to North General Hospital.

Search, rescue, and retrieval operations remain ongoing following the landslide, which involved around 110 employees, Mr. Archival said.

“All response teams remain fully engaged in search and retrieval efforts to locate the remaining missing persons, with strict adherence to safety protocols,” Mr. Archival said in a statement.

He added that a total of 333 personnel from various agencies have been deployed to the area, along with equipment like ambulances, fire trucks, and lighting towers.

Hospitalized victims are receiving continuous medical care, while burial assistance will be extended to the family of the deceased, the mayor said.

Meanwhile, Prime Waste Solutions Cebu, the operator of the Binaliw landfill, said it is working closely with relevant government agencies and the local government to provide the necessary assistance and support to those affected.

The company said the safety and well-being of its employees, contractors, and neighboring communities remain its top priority.

Landfill operations have been suspended, and the public has been advised to avoid the affected area, the company said.

Prime Waste Solutions Cebu said it will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.— Edg Adrian A. Eva