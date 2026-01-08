A PHILIPPINE tourism delegation to South Korea secured P522.29 million in sales leads in a business mission in late November, according to the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB).

The delegation, which comprises 40 seller companies, participated in a multi-city roadshow across Busan, Daejeon, and Seoul, where they met 204 Korean travel agents and corporate buyers.

“The TPB-led contingent included the country’s top hotels, resorts, tour operators, destination management companies, airlines, and government agencies. A total of 792 business meetings were facilitated during the mission,” it said.

On the sidelines of the event, the Philippine Department of Tourism in Korea, Cebu Pacific, and Philippine Airlines also presented product updates and route developments to provide timely insights to Korean partners.

“Our vision extends far beyond this business mission. We remain committed to a broader, long-term effort to strengthen our tourism partnership with South Korea and encourage deeper connections through travel and shared experiences,” said TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor-Nograles.

The mission comes amid the sharp decline in international arrivals from South Korea in the first eleven months of 2025.

Data from the Department of Tourism showed that arrivals from South Korea declined 21% to 1.134 million in the January to November 2025 period.

“Since 2012, South Korea has consistently ranked as the Philippines’ top inbound tourism market,” the TPB said.

“In 2024, arrivals from Korea reached 1.76 million, underscoring the market’s enduring strength and its critical role in the country’s tourism recovery. The revival of the Philippine Business Mission Korea reflects ongoing efforts to renew industry partnerships and strengthen market collaboration moving forward,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile