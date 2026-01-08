A BILL seeking to grant civil service eligibility to contractual government employees that render at least five years of government service was filed at the House of Representatives.

House Bill No. 6960 seeks to grant civil service eligibility to government employees holding “casual or contractual positions in the first and second levels” that have rendered at least five years of “continuous and efficient” service.

“Casual and contractual employees form a significant part of our government workforce. For many years, they have rendered dedicated service in different offices and agencies, often without the security and recognition enjoyed by their counterparts in regular positions,” Party-list Rep. Nathaniel M. Oducado said in the measure’s explanatory note.

Civil service eligibility in the Philippines is earned by passing the career service exam or through special laws, giving workers access to permanent posts, promotions and greater job security in government.

“Many long-serving contractual and casual employees who have served efficiently for years remain outside that formal pool,” said Mr. Oducado.

He said the bill would not set aside the merit‑based principle in the civil service, noting that workers granted eligibility would still need to be qualified to rise through the ranks — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio